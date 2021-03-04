Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.