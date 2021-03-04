Cindicator Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $257,138.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Cindicator is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

