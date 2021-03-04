Cipher Market Cap Reaches $40,695.16 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Cipher token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $40,695.16 and $137,831.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065584 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

