CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CIR stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $757.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

