Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 5%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.87 and last traded at $74.09. 1,444,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 727,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

