Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$45.13 during trading on Thursday. 682,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The company has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

