Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 1,517,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

