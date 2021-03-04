Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $154,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 885,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.