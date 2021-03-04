Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $154,840,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 1,273,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

