Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 192,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$45.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 682,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

