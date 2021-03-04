CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CIT Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 17,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,349. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

