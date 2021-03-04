CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Short Interest Update

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 28th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:CCAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 29,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,995. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

