Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Increased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after buying an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

C traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,338. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

