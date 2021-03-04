Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

NYSE:C opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

