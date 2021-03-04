Citigroup Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $53.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The firm has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 201,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 50,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

