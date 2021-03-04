Citigroup Lowers Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Neutral

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Orica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $$9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 606. Orica has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

