Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

