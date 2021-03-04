Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 7.8%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.77. 20,519,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 16,736,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

CTXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

