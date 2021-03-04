Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 28th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

