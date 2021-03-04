Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,446 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

