Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,446 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.