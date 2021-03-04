Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.72

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $23.28. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 43,959 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $364.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.