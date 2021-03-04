City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Tazim Essani Acquires 2,600 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Tazim Essani bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £13,520 ($17,663.97).

LON:CLIG traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 488 ($6.38). 23,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,955. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.31 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 490.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 432.11. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 556 ($7.26).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.04%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

