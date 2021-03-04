Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,615. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

