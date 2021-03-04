Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.
Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.51 million, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.59.
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.
