Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.51 million, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 28.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $390,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

