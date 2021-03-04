CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 19.7%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) traded down 19.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.72. 2,616,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,020,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $550.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 5.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

