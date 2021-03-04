ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 103,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,089. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

