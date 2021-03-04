Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,884,277 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Uber Technologies worth $1,002,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 458,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

