Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,331 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.62% of American Tower worth $616,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.82.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

