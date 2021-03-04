Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 163,112 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $437,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 173,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,740. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.