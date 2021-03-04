Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,579 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.98% of Advance Auto Parts worth $639,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

