Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.82% of W.W. Grainger worth $836,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.69.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,774. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

