Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of QUALCOMM worth $1,439,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.47. 693,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,627,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

