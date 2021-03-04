Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $431.16 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Booking worth $431,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 702.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $66.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,208.66. 18,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,133. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,973.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

