Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $435.42 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,734,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,674,319 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $435,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,026,127 shares of company stock worth $96,254,487. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,780,928. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of -388.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

