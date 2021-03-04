Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $444.27 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,849 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Walmart worth $444,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.52. 403,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

