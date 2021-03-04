Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $460.31 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Oracle worth $460,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $67.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

