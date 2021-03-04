Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $466.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,667,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,789,922 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Pfizer worth $466,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,409,000 after purchasing an additional 310,417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 484,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

