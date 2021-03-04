Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $501.47 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 561,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Medtronic worth $501,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 168,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.