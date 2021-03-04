Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $531.76 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,318 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Mondelez International worth $531,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 127,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,295,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 946,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

