Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $578.66 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,420,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.73% of Johnson Controls International worth $578,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 125,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.