Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $622.34 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 950,178 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $622,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $627.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.