Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $744 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.52% of Monster Beverage worth $743,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 63,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

