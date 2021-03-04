Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $836.90 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,902,702 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 466,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 7.12% of Cree worth $836,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,782. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.