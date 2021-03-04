Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $925.53 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Splunk worth $925,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.49.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.31. 157,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

