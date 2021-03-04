Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $989.74 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.92% of Palo Alto Networks worth $989,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $45,945,635 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $340.04. 21,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

