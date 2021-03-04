Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 90,124 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.97% of TE Connectivity worth $1,190,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $127.88. 38,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,415. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of -182.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

