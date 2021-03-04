Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 258,758 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $433,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,385. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

