Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,516,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,275 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.93% of Ecolab worth $1,193,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.29. 15,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,152. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

