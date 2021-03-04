Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.30% of IHS Markit worth $818,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.24. 61,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

